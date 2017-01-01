News and Announcements

Safe2Tell Colorado gives YOU a safe, anonymous way to help someone who is struggling or hurting. Learn what to look for, what to listen for, and what to report.
Safe2Tell Colorado regularly conducts trainings and presentations for schools, law enforcement, and community groups.
Law enforcement, school staff and response teams complete disposition reports on the outcomes of each tip received.
Ensure your school team's contact information is current in the Safe2Tell Colorado system in order to receive tip reports.